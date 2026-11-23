Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: The Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar today celebrated the 'Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe', with great religious fervour, bringing together a large gathering of faithful from different parish communities.

The celebrations began with a solemn Eucharistic procession led by Ivan Pereira, Bishop of Jammu-Srinagar, from St. Mary's Garrison Church to Presentation Convent School.

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Hundreds of faithful, accompanied by priests and religious sisters, walked in the procession, waving papal flags and singing hymns of praise and worship. Children dressed in special attire added colours to the celebration. The procession culminated with the Eucharistic Benediction, followed by the Holy Eucharist presided over by the Bishop.

In his homily, Bishop Ivan emphasized the need to make Christ the centre of one's life and allow His presence to transform one's thoughts, attitudes and actions.

Fr. Sebastian, Parish Priest of Garrison Church and Shaiju M. Chacko, PRO of the Diocese also spoke on the occasion.

On this occasion, 16 meritorious students were felicitated for their outstanding performance in Class X and XII Board Examinations for 2025-26. In Class X, Sonakshi Sotra of Christ the King Church, Akhnoor, topped the merit list with 98 per cent, while Jyotsna of Holy Cross Church, R.S Pura, secured the top position in Class XII with 97 per cent marks. 10 Class X and 6 Class XII achievers representing various parish communities were recognized.

The Diocese also honoured Rajesh Gill, Deputy Director Prosecution, Jammu, for distinguished public service, sporting achievements and promotion of inclusive sports, and Mathus Gill, Headmaster, Government High School, Garkhal, for over three decades of dedicated service in School Education Department.

A special play depicting the life and message of St. Francis of Assisi was also presented, commemorating the 800th anniversary of his death.