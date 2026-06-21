Christian Sabha delegation, MPs call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 20: A delegation of All J&K Christian Sabha, led by its President Ashu Peter Mattoo, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today to discuss various issues and developmental needs concerning the Christian community in the Union Territory.

During the meeting, the delegation presented the 5-Year Souvenir Magazine of All J&K Christian Sabha, which was formally released by Lieutenant Governor. The souvenir highlights the activities, achievements, and contributions of the Christian community and the Sabha over the past five years.

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Satabdi Roy, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha also met the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Dr Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha met Lieutenant Governor.