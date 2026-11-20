BHOPAL, Nov 20: Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the country's first indigenously developed H5N1 vaccine to protect chickens from bird flu here on Friday.

The vaccine has been developed by the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, officials from the Union Agriculture Ministry said.

This is the first-of-its-kind vaccine developed in India against the H5N1 virus of Clade 2.3.2.1a of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), they said.

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Calling the development an example of India's self-reliance, Chouhan said, "This vaccine is an example of India's self-reliance."

HPAI, commonly known as bird flu, is a severe viral disease affecting chickens and other birds. Outbreaks can cause mortality rates of nearly 100 per cent among infected birds.

Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare and Cooperatives Minister Vishwas Sarang, Bhopal BJP MP Alok Sharma and other officials were present at the unveiling ceremony. (Agencies)