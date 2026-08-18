Chouhan to administer 'Shakti ki Sapt Dhara' pledge at Pusa, discuss agri roadmap till 2047

NEW DELHI, Aug 17: Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan will administer a pledge to officials of both ministries at the Pusa complex here on August 18, under the 'Shakti ki Sapt Dhara' (Seven Streams of Empowerment) framework announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address.

Officials and staff from the ministries of agriculture and rural development, along with farmers, 'Lakhpati Didis'-- women earning Rs 1 lakh or more annually --, exporters and food processors, will join Chouhan in taking the pledge, the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

The dialogue will cover departmental roadmaps, expansion of the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme, and decisions on farmer and rural welfare, as part of drawing up an action plan aligned with the government's 'Viksit Bharat' vision for 2047.

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"Shakti ki Sapt Dhara serves as a guiding principle for agriculture and rural India. We will shape this through people-centric programmes, transparent monitoring and robust implementation, ensuring direct benefits for farmers and rural women," Chouhan said.

The seven-pronged (Shakti ki Sapt Dhara) framework, unveiled from the Red Fort, prioritises strengthening agriculture and food production, expanding food processing, and improving farmers' access to global markets.

On fertiliser prices, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed the government's commitment to subsidised fertilisers despite global supply disruptions. He also spoke of expanding export opportunities in agriculture and seafood, pointing to a decade of policy measures aimed at keeping India self-reliant in fertilisers and fuel.

The 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme is likely to dominate discussions. Of the 6 crore target set by the Prime Minister, 3 crore rural women have already achieved the status. Chouhan is expected to discuss the framework for scaling up the scheme, under which women in Self-Help Groups receive skill training and financial support. (PTI(