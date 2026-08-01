Chopra Wins Javelin Throw Silver In CWG, Bronze For Yashvir

GLASGOW, Aug 1: Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra was not at his best under testing conditions but still delivered a silver medal while Yashvir Singh fetched a surprise bronze with his last throw in the Commonwealth Games.

The 28-year-old Tokyo Olympics champion produced a season's best throw of 85.83m in his second attempt, which was good enough for a second place finish. His effort on Friday was just a shade better than the 85.69m he had come up while finishing fourth at the Doha Diamond League on June 19, his only other event this season.

The 24-year-old Yashvir on his debut at Games stunned one and all with a personal best 85.41m throw in his sixth and final attempt as Indians finish 2-3 on the podium. His earlier personal best was 83.72m. He was at seventh spot after the penultimate round with his third attempt measuring 81.33m before producing a memorable 85.41m throw to join Chopra on the podium.

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The third Indian in the fray, Rohit Yadav, finished seventh with a best throw of 81.56m. Interestingly, athletes from the Indian subcontinent swept all the men's javelin throw medals in the Games.

Pakistan's defending champion Arshad Nadeem was eliminated after three rounds. He managed to cover a distance of 77.41 m in his best attempt.

Sri Lanka's star athlete Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage managed to secure a gold medal with his best throw of 89. 75 m in his second attempt. His throw was exceptional as the athletes took the field in cold and windy conditions.

Pathirage is also the lone javelin thrower this season to have breached the 90m mark. He has a personal and season-best throw of 92.62m, which he recorded while winning the Rome Diamond League title in June. (Agencies)