Chopra releases short movie ‘Dil Pe Haq Tere Liye’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: A short movie 'Dil Pe Haq Tere Liye' was released today during a function in which Samvedna Society chairman, Keshav Chopra was chief guest.

The movie was directed and written by Harsha Gupta, who also played an important role in it.

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Sudha Gupta served was producer and co-actor in the movie in which Rinku was Director of Photography. The cast also included Jyoti Manhas.

Speaking on the occasion, Keshav Chopra appreciated the efforts of all the artists associated with the project.

He said that young people are the future of our nation and they should stay away from drugs.

Chopra urged the youngsters to focus on their education, sports, arts and other creative fields instead of falling prey to drug abuse.

The event concluded with best wishes to the entire team for the grand success of the movie.

Prince Ponty (JD), Karan Ranjha, Sourav Gupta, Abhishek Gupta and others were also present on the occasion.