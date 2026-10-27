Chopra distributes Domicile Certificates, PHH Ration Cards

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: Samvedna Society chairman, Keshav Chopra, here today, distributed Domicile Certificates, Priority Household (PHH) Ration Cards and Ayushman Bharat Cards among the locals.

Speaking on the occasion, Chopra appreciated the efforts of the Administration and the Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, along with the entire departmental team, for their cooperation and commitment towards public service.

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He said that Domicile Certificates, PHH Ration Cards and Ayushman Bharat Cards are important documents that help people access Government facilities, food security benefits and healthcare services.

Chopra emphasized that making these services accessible at the grassroot level is particularly important for the economically weaker sections and other deserving beneficiaries.

He claimed that Samvedna Society is committed to assist people in accessing Government services and availing themselves of the benefits of various schemes.

“Our objective is to ensure that no eligible person is deprived of the Government benefits due to lack of awareness, documentation or difficulties in accessing such services,” Chopra maintained.