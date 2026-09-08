Chopal Pe Charcha in Udhampur: Karra demands transparency, accountability

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) today took the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) ongoing “Chopal Pe Charcha” campaign to Udhampur district, providing a grassroot platform for people to openly discuss issues confronting them in their daily lives.

The programme was organised by District Congress Committee Udhampur President Sumit Magotra and was led by JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra, along with JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla, senior Congress leaders, party functionaries and local residents.

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Addressing the gathering, Tariq Hameed Karra said that the Congress would continue to raise the alleged “Chanda Chori” issue and demand transparency and accountability. He alleged that instead of answering uncomfortable questions and addressing people’s genuine concerns, the BJP-led Government at the Centre was attempting to divert public attention through political narratives. He asserted that Congress would take the campaign to every district and every section of society so that issues affecting common citizens remain at the centre of public debate.

Karra said that the delay in restoring Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir had become a matter of deep concern among the people. He maintained that democracy should mean meaningful powers, accountability and institutions that remain answerable to the people.

The Congress president said that educated youth were struggling to find stable employment while families were under pressure from rising prices of essential commodities and everyday expenses. He said farmers were facing challenges including increasing input costs and market uncertainties, while traders and small businesses were struggling to sustain their livelihoods. He said the Government could not claim inclusive development while large sections of society continued to feel economically insecure and politically unheard.

Raman Bhalla, in his address, said that farmers, traders, students, employees, small entrepreneurs and working families were all facing different forms of economic pressure, and the Government must listen to them instead of relying only on political messaging. He maintained that Congress would continue to stand with the people on these issues and expand its grassroot campaign across districts, creating a sustained public dialogue and ensuring that the concerns of ordinary citizens remain part of the political agenda.

Senior Congress leader Balbir Singh, Thakur Manmohan Singh and president of DCC Udhampur, Sumit Magotra also addressed the gathering.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were KC Bhagat, Vinod Khajuria, Gunjar Singh, Sunil Gupta, Suraj Chowdhary, Majid Hussain, Anil Pachiyala, Gopal Khajuria, Om Parkash, OP Khokhar, Madan Mathur, Shashi Manhas, Ashok Sharma and Riaz Ahmed.