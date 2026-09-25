'Chintan Shivir': Council of Ministers maps strategy for 100 pc saturation of welfare schemes

NEW DELHI, Sep 24 : The 'Chintan Shivir' of the Narendra Modi government's Council of Ministers focused on ensuring 100 per cent coverage of all government schemes for eligible beneficiaries, ensuring no deserving person is left behind.

During the deliberations, ministers were asked to identify key challenges, gaps and action items within their respective ministries, centred on two core themes -- 'Swayam ka Vikas' (Self Development) and 'Jan Viswas se Jan Bhagidari' (People's Participation through Trust), sources aware of the deliberations said.

The ministers were also told to connect with citizens effectively on the welfare schemes and other development measures taken for their welfare.

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Effective communication to the people is one area where the government will place stress in the coming days, the sources said.

For the second consecutive day, the ministers were divided into eight groups, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with each of them, besides addressing them together, sources aware of the deliberations said.

The ministers were told to take details of the 40-45 major government schemes and programmes, apprise the people of these and ensure these reach everyone.

Henceforth, the ministers will go through details of recent issues and problems before speaking to the media and for communication. Ministers were also asked to share details of what they have learnt from others during the deliberations and what they have shared.

The first day of the conclave of the ministers on Wednesday discussed a host of issues, including governance, reforms and outreach to women and youth on welfare and development schemes, the sources said.

During the two-day meeting, the ministers also discussed how to further improve the delivery mechanism of the government with close coordination among different ministries and departments, the sources said.

The prime minister is learnt to have taken feedback from the ministers and advised them on how to go about various aspects of the government.

The ministers discussed issues related to governance, reforms and outreach to women and youth on welfare and development schemes, they said.

The other issues that were deliberated by the ministers included 'Jan Vishwas Se Jan Aadhaar', reforms in all aspects of the government and priorities towards Viksit Bharat@2047.

The two-day brainstorming session has been called for stocktaking, improving coordination, preparing the future agenda, planning, and reviewing the work underway on welfare schemes and infrastructure projects, among others.

The Viksit Bharat exercise has been underway since 2021, with 10 sectoral groups of secretaries constituted to prepare short-term and long-term roadmaps to achieve the goal. Vast stakeholder consultation was also done for this exercise.

Since then, there have been eight presentations and discussions before the council of ministers on different aspects of Viksit Bharat@2047. The two-day 'Chintan Shivir' takes this process forward, the sources said. (PTI)