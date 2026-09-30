Chinore Night Cricket tourney begins

*Adequate avenues, infrastructure imperative to channelize youth energy: Sadhotra

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: National Conference Additional General Secretary and former Minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today called for creating adequate infrastructure and a conducive atmosphere to channelize the energy, talent and aspirations of youth towards constructive activities and overall growth of Jammu and Kashmir.

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Sadhotra was speaking after inaugurating the Chinore Night Cricket Tournament 2026, organised in loving memory of noted cricketer Rahil Mughal at Chinore, Bantalab, in Jammu North Assembly Constituency.

The tournament has been organised by Rohit Chopra and Aarif Chouhan, with 32 teams comprising over 500 players participating.

Before the tournament commenced, tribute were paid to late Rahil Mughal and a two-minute silence was observed, followed by the singing of the national anthem.

Sadhotra said sports provided an effective platform for youngsters to showcase their talent, develop discipline and imbibe teamwork and a healthy competitive spirit. He stressed the need for adequate playgrounds, sports equipment, coaching facilities and opportunities to participate in competitions to identify and nurture talent at the grassroots level.

“Our young people have energy, talent and dreams. It is the responsibility of society and the Government to provide them infrastructure and opportunities through which this energy can be channelized towards constructive and productive pursuits,” he said.

He hailed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for giving due attention to youth empowerment and said Jammu and Kashmir had a large pool of talented youngsters. He called for strengthening sports infrastructure in urban and rural areas, particularly local playgrounds and community-level facilities.

Sadhotra also appreciated the organisers, players and local residents for promoting sports through such initiatives, saying cricket could foster discipline, camaraderie and a positive competitive spirit.

He called for greater participation of civil society, sports organisations, educational institutions and local communities in youth empowerment and hoped that more such tournaments would be organised across Jammu North and other areas. He appreciated the efforts of Rohit Chopra and Aarif Chouhan.

Others present were Subash Bhagat, Ex-Corporator; Sandeep Singh Manhas, Incharge 14 Urban Wards of Jammu North; Veerji Bhat, Vishwajeet Singh Sambyal, Tilak Raj Bhagat, Advocate Ashwani Bhagat, Yashpal Bhagat, Rakesh Kapahi, Sonu Mahajan and Sumit Gupta.