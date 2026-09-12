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Home / Latest News / Chinese President Xi Lands In Delhi

Chinese President Xi Lands In Delhi

NEW DELHI, Sep 12: Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in the national capital on Saturday for a two-day trip to attend the BRICS Summit, marking his first visit to India in seven years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host him...

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Daily Excelsior
12:16 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Sep 12: Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in the national capital on Saturday for a two-day trip to attend the BRICS Summit, marking his first visit to India in seven years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host him for bilateral talks on Saturday evening with a focus on boosting trade and investment ties.

President Xi's visit to New Delhi follows a series of recent high-level exchanges, including the Special Representative dialogue in Beijing between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, even as concerns linger over aggressive Chinese military posturing along the Arunachal Pradesh sector.

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The Chinese leader is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising government officials and top business leaders.

Both sides have rolled out a series of confidence-building measures over the past year to repair ties frayed by the more than four-and-a-half-year military standoff in eastern Ladakh. (AGENCIES)

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