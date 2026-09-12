Chinese President Calls On BRICS Countries To Play 'Due Role' In Bringing Peace In West Asia

New Delhi, Sep 12: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday hailed the BRICS bloc as the world's most influential platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries and called on the grouping to play its "due role" in bringing peace in West Asia.

Addressing the BRICS summit here, Xi said China will work with BRICS members to achieve peace and tranquillity in West Asia and the Gulf region, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

He said as the situation in West Asia and the Gulf region continues to evolve, the war there has caused serious losses to people across the region and does not serve the common interests of the international community.

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He called on the leaders of major emerging economies to play the “due role” in bringing peace to West Asia, urging member states to stand on the right side of history.

He said BRICS countries should oppose the Cold War mentality and called on the member states to oppose violations of other countries' sovereignty and interference in their internal affairs

Xi said the BRICS countries should strengthen cooperation in AI initiative to promote new industrialisation through AI among BRICS countries

He called on BRICS countries to lead global governance in cyberspace, outer space, and the deep sea and amplify the voice of the Global South.

He said that BRICS countries should pioneer in innovative development as well as in maintaining peace and stability, boosting mutual learning among civilisations.

He said the members should focus on improving global governance, noting that the grouping should steer the international order toward greater justice and equity, and work together to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Xi arrived here early Saturday, marking his first trip to India in seven years.

He was received at the Bharat Mandapam for the 18th BRICS summit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The other leaders attending the summit in New Delhi are Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, New Development Bank (NDB) President Dilma Rousseff and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Chief Zou Jiayi are also attending the BRICS summit.