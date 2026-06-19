Chinese nationals participate in event ahead of International Yoga Day in Beijing

Beijing, Jun 19 : A large number of Chinese nationals took part in an event held at the Indian Embassy premises here on Friday, ahead of the International Yoga Day.

Indian Embassy officials said more than a thousand yoga enthusiasts, mostly Chinese, took part in the event.

Over the decades, yoga has become immensely popular in China, with yoga training institutes employing Indian teachers flourishing in most Chinese cities.

Addressing the event, the Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, said the large presence reflects the growing popularity of yoga and its universal appeal.

"I am particularly pleased that yoga continues to gain friends and practitioners in China. Through the efforts of teachers, institutions and enthusiasts, it has become an important bridge between our peoples and cultures", he said.

This year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," is especially relevant in today's world.

"As societies around the globe, including India and China, adapt to changing demographics, yoga can contribute significantly to healthy and active ageing. It offers a simple and accessible way to support physical health, mental well-being and quality of life at every stage of life", he said.

Yoga offers a holistic system that brings together physical exercise, healing and preventive health practices, breathing techniques, meditation and mindfulness.

"It offers insights into how we live, how we relate to ourselves and how we cultivate balance in our daily lives", he said.

The Day is celebrated around the world on June 21 every year, ever since it was adopted by the United Nations in 2014. PTI KJV RD

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