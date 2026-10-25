Chinese envoy meets Pakistan DyPM Dar,  discusses bilateral ties and regional issues

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25: Chinese ambassador Jiang Zaidong discussed bilateral ties and regional issues with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the Foreign Office said on Sunday.

Dar, who is also Pakistan's foreign minister, appreciated the continued progress in the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, including "cooperation under CPEC, connectivity, trade and investment, agricultural modernisation and people-to-people exchanges".

He underscored the importance of sustained high-level exchanges in further advancing the "Pakistan-China Community of Shared Future in the New Era".

The meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange views on regional developments.

The two sides reaffirmed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy for sustainable peace and stability in the region, the foreign office said.

Pakistan and China are marking 75 years of diplomatic relations this year. The two countries have pledged to deepen their strategic partnership, with the next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) focusing on areas including industry, agriculture, technology and connectivity. (PTI)