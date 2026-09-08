BANGKOK, Sept 8:

China's exports accelerated in August, jumping 25% from a year earlier on strong demand for autos and high-tech goods, its customs agency said Tuesday. The data came ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's planned meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, set for late September, though Beijing has not yet confirmed the exact date for the visit.

Exports grew 23.9% year-on-year in July.

Advertisement

Imports climbed 28.2% in August from a year earlier, up from July's 27.5% rise. That led to a $119.1 billion trade surplus for China, widening from $112.5 billion in July. (AP)