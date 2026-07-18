Chinar Book Festival Now A Movement For Youth Empowerment, Knowledge Culture In J&K: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Jul 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the Chinar Book Festival has evolved into a movement aimed at fostering a culture of reading, knowledge and youth empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the initiative is helping transform the Union Territory into the country’s “crown jewel” of education, literature and creativity.

Addressing the Chinar Book Festival at SKICC here, the Lieutenant Governor said the festival has grown beyond the scope of a conventional book exhibition to emerge as a national platform for ideas, dialogue and the exchange of knowledge.

“Today, the Chinar Book Festival is not confined to book stalls and launches. It has become a movement and a vibrant platform for thought, discussion and the exchange of knowledge. It is giving birth to new ideas, encouraging dialogue and strengthening our students and youth,” Sinha said.

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He said the initiative reflects a collective commitment to making Jammu and Kashmir a leading centre of education, literature, culture and youth empowerment.

Describing the Chinar tree as more than a symbol of Kashmir, Sinha said it represents the Valley’s civilisation, culture and natural beauty, while the festival has emerged as an expression of its intellectual and cultural identity.

He said literary discussions, workshops and interactive sessions organised during the festival have infused fresh energy into Jammu and Kashmir’s literary traditions while showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage.

The Lieutenant Governor said the festival has become a bridge connecting regions, languages and generations, embodying the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

“We have seen Tamil, Kashmiri, Sanskrit and several other languages come together here. Today, this festival celebrates both national unity and India’s diversity,” he said.

Referring to the nationwide programmes organised to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir has consistently emerged among the country’s best-performing regions.

He said in the first phase of the initiative, seven districts from Jammu and Kashmir figured among the country’s top ten districts, with Kishtwar securing the top position. In the second phase, the Union Territory again ranked first with six districts among the national top ten, while Poonch emerged as the country’s best-performing district.

Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir retained its position as the country’s top-performing region in the third phase as well, with six districts among the leading performers and Poonch once again securing the top rank. He stressed the need to sustain the momentum through continued public participation.

Calling it a symbol of positive transformation, the Lieutenant Governor said Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an atmosphere of peace, confidence and creativity despite the challenges it has faced over the years.

“This land sends a message to our youth that no power is greater than the power of the pen,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of books, Sinha described every book as “a conversation with life” that inspires people to think, question, challenge assumptions and become better human beings.

He urged young people to treat books as lifelong companions rather than burdens, saying they have the power to shape personalities and broaden horizons.

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the National Book Trust for aligning the Chinar Book Festival with the objectives of the National Education Policy by promoting creativity, critical thinking and inclusive education.

He said the festival has brought together literature in Hindi, English, Urdu, Dogri, Kashmiri, Gojri and several other Indian languages, enabling children to remain connected to their mother tongue while embracing multilingual learning.

Sinha also called for strengthening libraries, book clubs and year-round literary activities so that the culture of reading extends beyond the festival.

Appealing to students and aspiring writers, he urged them to read at least one book every month and develop the habit of writing regularly.

Stressing that the impact of a literary festival cannot be measured by commercial success alone, Sinha said its true achievement lies in the conversations it sparks, the ideas it inspires and the awareness it creates.

“The success of a book festival should not be measured by the number of books sold, but by the conversations it gives birth to and the awareness it creates in society. If this festival changes the course of even one young person’s life through a book, it will be its greatest achievement,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the Chinar Book Festival belongs to readers, thinkers and writers alike and represents a long-term effort to cultivate a lifelong reading culture while establishing Jammu and Kashmir as a national hub of knowledge, literature, culture and creativity. (KNO)