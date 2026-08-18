China seeks global cooperation against telecom frauds as 100 Chinese held in Pakistan

BEIJING, Aug 17 : China on Monday called for international cooperation to combat telecom fraud amid reports that over 100 of its nationals were held in Pakistan for running illegal call centres.

"The Chinese government has all along fought telecom fraud and related crimes severely, and asked Chinese nationals overseas to strictly abide by local laws and regulations, and refrain from engaging in any unlawful and criminal activities," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.

He was responding to media reports from Pakistan that more than 100 Chinese nationals were detained last week for running "illegal call centres" there.

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"China has taken active efforts to carry out international cooperation against telecom fraud, and is on track to launch an international alliance against telecom and online fraud," Lin said in a response posted on the Foreign Ministry website.

"We hope parties will work with China to jointly combat criminal activities," he said.

China has been conducting an intense crackdown at home and abroad against Chinese gangs running illegal call centres in various countries, including Myanmar, Cambodia and Sri Lanka.

Early this year, China's security officials claimed to have "completely dismantled" Myanmar-and Cambodia-based notorious Chinese criminal gangs who terrorised the world with online extortion rackets, forcing people to part with their hard-earned savings.

Thousands of people in India, China and several other countries were defrauded by these gangs operating on the Thai-Myanmar border and in Cambodia.

By the end of 2025, Chinese courts nationwide had sentenced more than 41,000 individuals repatriated from northern Myanmar for their involvement in telecom fraud, executing 16 after death sentences were pronounced against them and sentencing 39 to life terms in jail, according to China's Supreme People's Court.

Earlier, the Chinese Public Security Ministry said a total of 258,000 telecom fraud cases were solved last year. (PTI)