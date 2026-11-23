BEIJING, Nov 23: China has said it is ready to work with India to facilitate visa arrangements for business personnel from both sides, amid reports that its diplomatic missions have reduced visa issuance, including business visas, to Indian nationals.

"China issues visas for eligible foreign nationals coming to China in accordance with laws and regulations," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a written reply to questions by PTI about the reported reductions in visa issuance for Indians.

"We stand ready to work with India to facilitate visa arrangements for business personnel of both sides," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson's remarks came amid reports that Chinese diplomatic missions have reduced visa issuance to Indian nationals, including business visas.

Also, fewer Indian businessmen were reportedly given visas to attend this month's China Import Expo in Shanghai. The annual trade fair attracts businessmen from around the world to showcase their businesses to Chinese consumers.

Beijing has also stopped the service provider China Visa Application Centre from accepting visa applications, and its missions have begun handling them directly amid rising demand for Chinese visas, especially business visas.

The visa process between the two countries improved after India began issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals in July last year after a gap of five years, amid efforts to repair bilateral ties that came under severe strain following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

The resumption of the visas was regarded as a significant move as the two countries started the normalisation process after a freeze in bilateral ties.

With liberalised visa processes, the two countries launched direct air services connecting several cities, including Beijing-New Delhi.

According to Indian officials, the visa rejection rate for Chinese nationals has been reduced to around seven per cent in recent months to encourage more business and tourism-related travel to India.

For its part, the Chinese Embassy in India launched the "China Online Visa Application System" for Indian applicants in December last year to enable them to apply for visas online.

Responding to a question about the current status of bilateral ties after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in New Delhi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in September this year, the spokesperson said China stands ready to work with India to enhance bilateral ties.

"The most important common understanding they (Modi and Xi) reached is that China and India need to be partners. Both sides are working to deliver on this important common understanding.

"China stands ready to work with India to improve and grow bilateral relations, support each other's development and revitalisation, and contribute to world peace and prosperity," the spokesperson said. (PTI)