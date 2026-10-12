China sanctions Paraguay, Belize officials over ties with Taiwan

Beijing, Oct 12 :China sanctioned Paraguay's communications minister and Belize's foreign minister on Monday over ties with Taiwan, the island democracy Beijing claims as its own.

The sanctions against Gustavo Villate of Paraguay and Francis Fonseca of Belize serve to safeguard China's "national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and to oppose separatist acts seeking Taiwan independence,'" the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on its website.

Paraguay and Belize are among the last 12 remaining diplomatic allies of Taiwan, an island democracy China sees as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary.

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In recent years, Beijing has increased its military pressure on the island, sending warplanes and military ships near it almost daily. It has also ramped up a campaign of winning over its diplomatic partners. Countries including Nauru, Honduras and Nicaragua have switched allegiances from Taiwan to Beijing in recent years.

Taipei's remaining diplomatic allies are mostly smaller countries in Central America, the Caribbean and South Pacific, along with Eswatini in southern Africa and Vatican City.

The sanctions against Villate and Fonseca are mostly symbolic, as officials from countries that have ties with Taiwan do not generally travel to China. The curbs include freezing any assets the officials might have in China; denial of visas and entry into China; prohibiting any Chinese individuals and organisations from cooperating with them.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te in a speech marking Taiwan's National Day on Saturday said the island values peace but will not give up its freedom. He said Taiwan's boost in defence spending is intended to deter war with Beijing, not provoke it.

China criticised Lai's speech, accusing him of disregarding facts and misleading the public. (AP)