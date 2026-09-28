China looks to deepen cooperation with US in coal sector: Commerce Ministry

BEIJING, Sept 28: Beijing aims to deepen cooperation with Washington in the coal sector, including by increasing supplies of US coal in the coming years, China's Ministry of Commerce said.

Following earlier trade and economic consultations, China and the US agreed to include US coal imports within the framework of mutual tariff reductions, the ministry said.

"Economic and trade delegations from China and the US reached a consensus that Chinese tariffs on coal imports from the US will be included in the framework of mutual tariff reductions based on a '$30 billion for $30 billion' principle," the ministry's statement says.

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The ministry emphasised that this would facilitate China's importation of coal from the US in 2027 and 2028.

"We hope that through joint efforts, cooperation between China and the US in the coal sector will continue to deepen, ensuring mutual benefit and results that serve the interests of both parties," the ministry added.

Imports of US coal will serve as a beneficial supplement to China's domestic coal market while providing the US coal industry with stable economic revenue and jobs, thereby contributing to the stabilisation and expansion of bilateral trade, it noted.

Earlier, during trade and economic consultations, China and the US agreed to mutually reduce tariffs on imports of each other's goods with a total value of $30 billion. At the same time, tariffs on approximately 90% of the relevant goods from each side will be reduced to the level of most-favored-nation rates.

Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to the United States at the invitation of US President Donald Trump from September 23 to 25. (UNI)