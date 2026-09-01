China holds memorial services for victims of deadly Tibet flash flood

BEIJING, Sept 1: China on Tuesday held memorial services for victims of the deadly flash flood that struck Gyirong county in Tibet near the Nepal border last week, as rescue and recovery operations continued in the disaster-hit region.

Memorial services were held at the Gyirong Port branch of the Xigaze Public Security Bureau and at the rescue sites, with rescuers, local officials and residents observing silence in memory of those killed, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The massive flash flood, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche, struck the Gyirong border area on August 26, causing widespread destruction and leaving hundreds of people missing.

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The Tibetan provincial government has said 16 people were killed and 546 remained missing.

Among those missing are 261 foreign nationals from 23 countries, including 49 Indians, according to the authorities.

The disaster also caused extensive damage on the Nepal side of the border, where search and rescue operations have been intensified. As of Monday, the death toll was 939, while around 4,000 people were still missing. (PTI)