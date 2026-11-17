Srinagar, Nov 17: J&K's summer capital, Srinagar, on Tuesday recorded the season's first sub-zero temperature, with the mercury dipping to minus 0.1 degrees Celsius, officials said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -0.1 C, while several other parts of Kashmir experienced considerably colder night temperatures.

The ski resort of Gulmarg emerged as one of the coldest recorded places in the Valley, with the minimum temperature plunging to -3.4 C, followed by hill resort of Pahalgam at -3.8 C and Shopian at -3.6 C.

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Other areas also witnessed sub-zero temperatures, with Qazigund recording -1.0 C, Kupwara -0.9 C, Budgam -1.3 C, Sonamarg -1.9 C, Pulwama -2.3 C, Anantnag -0.9 C, and Ganderbal -0.1 C

The minimum temperature in Baramulla settled at 0.6 C, while Bandipora recorded 0.3 C and Kokernag 1.1 C.

Last week, Kashmir witnessed fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Gulmarg, Kupwara, Bandipora and Sonamarg and widespread rainfall in plains across the valley.

Meanwhile, the IMD forecast mainly dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir till November 30, indicating no significant precipitation during the period.