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Home / Videos / Children’s Questions Are Being Supressed, Says Eminent Scientist Prof. V K Gaur

Children’s Questions Are Being Supressed, Says Eminent Scientist Prof. V K Gaur

      Eminent scientist Prof. V K Gaur said  are often supressing children’s question because of our behaviour and this needs to be changed. He said society often suppresses this natural curiosity through its behaviour instead of nurturing...

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Daily Excelsior
05:48 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Eminent scientist Prof. V K Gaur said  are often supressing children’s question because of our behaviour and this needs to be changed. He said society often suppresses this natural curiosity through its behaviour instead of nurturing it, and stressed the need to encourage children to ask questions and explore their ideas.

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