Children’s Questions Are Being Supressed, Says Eminent Scientist Prof. V K Gaur
Eminent scientist Prof. V K Gaur said are often supressing children’s question because of our behaviour and this needs to be changed. He said society often suppresses this natural curiosity through its behaviour instead of nurturing...
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Eminent scientist Prof. V K Gaur said are often supressing children’s question because of our behaviour and this needs to be changed. He said society often suppresses this natural curiosity through its behaviour instead of nurturing it, and stressed the need to encourage children to ask questions and explore their ideas.
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