Children’s Hospital Bemina to get foot overbridge

Escalator-equipped facility to improve access: DC

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 15: Work has begun on the construction of a long-awaited foot overbridge at the Children Hospital, Bemina, fulfilling a key demand of patients and attendants who have long sought a safe crossing over the busy National Highway to access the hospital.

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The bridge will also feature escalators to facilitate the movement of critically ill patients directly to the hospital block.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Akshay Labroo today announced the start of the project during a visit to the site, saying the facility was conceived after officials assessed the need for a dedicated pedestrian link similar to the one at SKIMS Medical College & Hospital, Bemina.

“The foot overbridge has been a requirement. A few months ago, we visited this spot along with the team to inspect the project, and I am happy that the work has finally started,” Labroo said.

“Just as the foot overbridge at JVC Bemina has been useful for patients and attendants, we felt a similar bridge was needed here,” he said. Labroo said the bridge would be equipped with both staircases and escalators.

“Apart from staircases, the bridge will also have escalators so that critically ill patients can directly access the hospital block,” he added.

The Deputy Commissioner also announced the construction of a sarai for attendants of patients through the District Mineral Fund, saying the facility would cater to families accompanying patients from across Kashmir.

“This hospital caters to patients from across Kashmir. Many have to stay here for long periods, and not everyone can afford accommodation,” he said.

“To assist them, we have decided to construct a special sarai through the District Mineral Fund. It will have 15 rooms, two large dormitories, toilets and dining facilities,” Labroo said.

He added that administrative approval for the project would be accorded soon, following which construction work would begin.

Replying to a question on the shortage of drinking water in Srinagar, the Deputy Commissioner said several projects under AMRUT 2.0 are progressing across the city, with many nearing completion.

“Many projects under AMRUT 2.0 are nearing completion in Batamaloo, Soura, Nishat and Rajbagh,” he said. He said the works include source augmentation, improvement of the distribution network and enhancement of water quality.