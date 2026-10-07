Childhood abuse may show up as 'scar' in adulthood, especially in women: Study

NEW DELHI, Oct 7: Maltreatment during childhood could show up as a 'scar' on the brain in the form of differing cortical thickness, surface area and subcortical volume across some regions, according to samples analysed from eight countries.

The findings, published in the journal Biological Psychiatry, showed that more severe abuse was correlated with great dramatic changes in the brain, with effects more pronounced in women than in men or children.

Researchers, led by those at the US' University of California Los Angeles, said the findings challenge the notion that childhood trauma has a singular, static effect on the brain.

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Instead, distinct types of early life adversity may be associated with a variety of changes in brain structure that depend on age and sex, they said.

The team added that the more severe effects in women may have to do with the higher incidence of sexual trauma among girls as compared to boys during childhood, which is a sensitive period of development, or that their brains may respond to trauma more strongly.

During childhood, the brain is still developing many of its major neural networks and is especially sensitive to environmental inputs, a situation known as heightened plasticity, the researchers explained.

Much of the neuroimaging research in this area has focused on the cumulative effects of multiple exposures in individuals exposed to childhood maltreatment. The study is the largest of its kind to examine the neurobiological legacy of childhood maltreatment across a diverse, global sample of people, they said.

The researchers collaborated with an international research collective called the ENIGMA Consortium to examine brain MRI images of 1,389 patients with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and major depressive disorder (MDD), along with 2,322 healthy people.

Brain dimensions, such as the thickness of the outside layer of the brain -- called the cortex -- and the volume of the inner layers of the brain, called the subcortex, along with the overall surface area of the brain, were measured.

"In young adults (ages 18-35), abuse was associated with larger volumes in the thalamus and pallidum, thinner isthmus cingulate and middle frontal regions, and thicker medial orbitofrontal cortex; there were no significant effects in pediatric (under 18 years) participants. The strongest effects were observed in young female adults," the authors wrote.

The thalamus and pallidum are part of the subcortex, while the isthmus cingulate, middle frontal regions and the medial orbitofrontal cortex are part of the cortex.

The team used an index similar to a growth chart for the brain and found a distinct but non-uniform array of structural differences among individuals who scored high on childhood maltreatment.

The differences suggest that the neurodevelopmental trajectories of these brain regions have been altered as a result of experiencing such adversity, they said.

A more severe abuse was associated with unusually larger thalamus and pallidum volumes, smaller isthmus cingulate cortex regions and a larger surface area of the medial orbitofrontal cortex than expected for their age. (PTI)