Child National Fencing C’ship begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: The 14th Mini & 8th Child National Fencing Championship 2026-27 began at the Gymnasium Hall, University of Jammu, with participation of more than 1,000 young fencers from different States and Union Territories.

Organised by the J&K Fencing Association (JKFA) under the aegis of the Fencing Association of India (FAI), the championship is being held from September 23 to 27 in Under-12 and Under-10 categories for boys and girls.

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Anuradha Gupta, Director General, Youth Services & Sports, J&K, was the chief guest at the opening ceremony, while Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Sports & Physical Education, University of Jammu, was the special guest. Annisa Nabi, Deputy Director, Urban & Local Bodies, was also present.

Adv. Supriya Chouhan, Secretary General, JKFA, delivered the welcome address and briefed the gathering about the championship and development of fencing in J&K.

Among others present were Rashid Ahmed Chowdhary, International Referee; Colonel Vikram Singh Jamwal; Maninder Pal Singh; Javed Ahmed Choudhary; and Adarsh Slathia, besides office-bearers and members of JKFA.

Anuradha Gupta and Dr Daud Iqbal Baba appreciated JKFA for hosting the national championship and encouraged the young fencers. The championship is providing a platform for budding athletes to showcase their talent and gain competitive experience.