*Reviews key infra, development projects at Katra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 21: In his first visit to a district after assuming charge as Chief Secretary of Jammu & Kashmir, Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav today visited District Reasi to undertake an on-ground assessment of the developmental scenario and review the progress of key infrastructure projects, with particular focus on Katra, the prominent base camp for pilgrims visiting the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

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On his visit the Chief Secretary was accompanied by DC, Reasi, Kumar Abhishek; SSP Reasi, SP Katra and other senior officers from the District administration.

During the visit, the Chief Secretary took stock of several ongoing and proposed projects aimed at strengthening urban infrastructure, improving connectivity, augmenting public transport facilities and enhancing sanitation arrangements in Katra.

The Chief Secretary also fixed specific timelines for completion of each of the projects and directed the concerned officers to ensure strict adherence to the prescribed deadlines. He instructed the Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, to undertake close and rigorous weekly monitoring of the progress of each project and ensure that any bottlenecks impeding their execution are promptly addressed.

Cautioning the officers against delays and any compromise in the quality of works, Dr Yadav made it clear that failure to meet the stipulated timelines or adhere to prescribed quality standards would invite strict disciplinary action against the officers concerned.

The projects reviewed included the ongoing construction of a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at Tan Talab by the Katra Municipal Committee, aimed at strengthening scientific solid waste management and ensuring more efficient handling and processing of municipal waste.

He also reviewed the ongoing restoration works on National Highway-44, including slope protection measures being executed by the Public Works Department (PWD), which are critical for ensuring road safety, improving the resilience of this vital highway stretch and facilitating smoother movement of pilgrims and other commuters.

Taking stock of the proposed transport infrastructure, the Chief Secretary reviewed the status of the upcoming Inter-Modal Transport Station at Katra, being taken up by the Urban Development Department, besides the proposed upgradation of the Katra Bus Stand by the PWD. These projects are envisaged to improve passenger convenience, streamline traffic movement and strengthen transport facilities in view of the substantial pilgrim and tourist footfall witnessed by the town throughout the year.

The Chief Secretary also assessed the status of sanitation-related works, including the Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP), underscoring the importance of strengthening sewage management and ensuring a clean, hygienic and environmentally sustainable urban environment in this high footfall area of the UT.

He further reviewed the progress of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra (DAK) Expressway, which is in its final phase of completion.

Yadav observed that improved road connectivity, efficient public transport, scientific waste management, effective sewage treatment and better civic amenities are essential for ensuring a safe, comfortable and seamless experience for pilgrims and visitors in addition to the overall development of this area.