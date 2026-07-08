Chief Secy assesses Infra projects to be taken-up under UCF

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 7: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting of Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) to review the progress made in identification and shortlisting of urban infrastructure projects proposed to be taken up under the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) of the Government of India.

The meeting attended by Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD; Municipal Commissioners and other HoDs deliberated upon the strategy for positioning Jammu and Kashmir to effectively leverage the transformative funding mechanism aimed at accelerating sustainable urban development and regional economic growth.

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Emphasizing the importance of preparing high-quality and financially viable proposals, the Chief Secretary directed the concerned departments to ensure that all shortlisted projects are aligned with the guidelines of the Urban Challenge Fund and are supported by robust feasibility studies, sustainable financing models and clear implementation strategies.

He stressed that the projects should not only address the immediate infrastructure needs of urban centres but also create long-term economic opportunities, strengthen urban resilience, improve the quality of life for citizens and promote environmentally sustainable growth.

The Chief Secretary further underscored the need for coordination with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to facilitate timely appraisal and approval of the proposed projects. He called upon all stakeholders to expedite the preparation of detailed project reports and complete all requisite formalities so that Jammu and Kashmir is able to effectively leverage the opportunities offered under the Urban Challenge Fund.

During this meeting the Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD, Mandeep Kaur informed that the Urban Challenge Fund has been conceived by the Government of India as a paradigm shift in urban financing by encouraging cities and Union Territories to undertake bankable, revenue-generating infrastructure projects through a combination of Central assistance, market-based financing and contributions from the States and UTs.

She further apprised the meeting that, following the first round of discussions with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Jammu and Kashmir has shortlisted four major urban development projects having an aggregate estimated cost of Rs 1,990.37 Cr. Against this, the proposed Central assistance amounts to Rs 495.86 Cr, the UT share to Rs 486.12 Cr, while nearly Rs 1,008.38 Cr are proposed to be mobilized through market-based financing.

The concerned Municipal Commissioners divulged the details of the shortlisted projects from their respective areas.

The meeting also reviewed the TARANG – Tawi Area Regeneration and Green Growth Project. It envisages comprehensive regeneration of the Tawi riverfront and surrounding urban areas through sustainable, environment-friendly and economically vibrant development interventions.