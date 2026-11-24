Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Dr. Sajjan Singh Yadav visited Rajouri on his first official tour after assuming charge and interacted with young players at the Sports Stadium. During the visit, he reviewed sports activities being conducted under the Khelo India scheme and joined schoolchildren and youngsters in playing volleyball and football. The Chief Secretary also administered a pledge urging the youth to stay away from drugs and actively contribute to spreading awareness about drug abuse in society. Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Dr. Devansh Yadav, ADC Ravi Kumar Sihag and other district officers were present on the occasion.

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