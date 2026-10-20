Chief Secretary reviews physical and financial progress of works under Special Development Packages

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 19 : The Chief Secretary, UT Ladakh, Ashish Kundra, today chaired a meeting to review the physical and financial progress of works and projects being executed under the Special Development Packages (SDPs).

The meeting focused on assessing the status of ongoing projects, reviewing expenditure against approved budgetary allocations, and evaluating the utilisation of funds during the financial year 2026–27.

Advertisement

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on the overall expenditure position and budget utilisation under various components, including LAHDC Leh, LAHDC Kargil, Revenue, and Special Development Packages (SDPs). The review aimed to assess the progress achieved against the approved outlay, examine expenditure trends, and ensure that the allocated funds are being utilised effectively for the intended developmental objectives.

A detailed presentation was made on the overall budgetary position, covering the approved outlay and expenditure incurred as of date. The discussions included a head-wise breakdown of allocations and expenditure under the Special Development Packages, along with a department-wise assessment of the approved outlay and expenditure. The review also focused on identifying variations between the approved allocations and actual expenditure, assessing the pace of fund utilisation, and examining the status of implementation of works and projects across the concerned departments.

The Chief Secretary stressed the need for a comprehensive and systematic assessment of both the physical and financial progress of all works being undertaken under the Special Development Packages. He emphasised that expenditure figures must be examined in conjunction with the actual progress achieved on the ground to ensure that financial utilisation translates into tangible developmental outcomes.

He called upon the concerned departments to identify implementation-related bottlenecks and take timely corrective measures wherever required to avoid delays and ensure the smooth execution of developmental works, and expenditure incurred should be maintained and submitted regularly to facilitate informed decision-making and effective review at the administrative level.

The meeting was aimed at strengthening the monitoring of development initiatives under the Special Development Packages, ensuring better coordination between financial planning and project execution, and promoting the effective utilisation of public resources for the overall development.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner/Secretary, Revenue, PHE & IFC and Divisional Commissioner, Shurbir Singh; Commissioner/Secretary, Finance, Tsewang Tharchin; Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF); Administrative Secretary, Planning, PD&MD; Administrative Secretary, PWD; Administrative Secretary, Higher Education; Administrative Secretary, Administrative Secretary, RDD; Administrative Secretary, Transport; Administrative Secretary, GAD; Deputy Commissioners; Joint Directors and HoDs, among others.