Chief Secretary Reviews Implementation Of New Labour Codes

SRINAGAR, JULY 15: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a review meeting to assess the preparedness of the Labour & Employment Department for implementation of the Four Labour Codes enacted by the Government of India.

The meeting besides Secretary, Labour & Employment was attended by the Commissioner Secretary, Law; DG, Codes; Labour Commissioner; and other senior officers.

During the meeting, the Department made a comprehensive presentation highlighting the status of rule-making, institutional preparedness, digital integration, awareness initiatives and the roadmap for operationalising the new labour law regime across the Union Territory.

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The Chief Secretary observed that the Labour Codes represent a transformative reform capable of improving labour welfare, strengthening social security, promoting industrial harmony and enhancing ease of doing business.

He expressed confidence that their effective implementation would contribute significantly towards inclusive economic growth, formalisation of employment, improved working conditions and transparent labour governance in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts made by the Labour & Employment Department in advancing implementation of the Labour Codes and emphasised the need to complete the remaining procedural formalities within the stipulated timeframe.

He directed the Department to expedite final notification of the remaining Rules, strengthen coordination with the Government of India for operationalisation of digital platforms, complete constitution of the statutory Boards and continue intensive awareness programmes so that workers, employers and all stakeholders are fully prepared for seamless implementation of the new labour law framework.

The Secretary L&E, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan while speaking highlighted that the Labour Codes constitute one of the most significant labour reforms undertaken in independent India, replacing 29 Central Labour Laws with four comprehensive Codes, namely the Code on Wages, 2019, Industrial Relations Code, 2020, Code on Social Security, 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020. The reforms aim to create a simplified, transparent, technology-driven and worker-centric labour governance framework while simultaneously enhancing the Ease of Doing Business.

Giving the progress made by the Department, the Secretary further informed that Jammu & Kashmir has made substantial progress in implementing the Labour Codes and is among the leading States and Union Territories in completing the statutory rule-making process.

The Labour Commissioner, Charandeep Singh informed the meeting that Rules under all four Labour Codes have been framed. The Rules under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 have already been finally notified in the Official Gazette after their approval by the authorities.

Similarly the Rules under the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 are at the final stage of notification, while the Rules under the Code on Wages, 2019 and the Code on Social Security, 2020 have been pre-published after approval and are presently undergoing the statutory consultation process before final notification.

The meeting was informed that extensive awareness and outreach programmes have already been undertaken across the Union Territory. As many as 617 Information, Education and Communication (IEC) camps have been organised across all twenty districts, sensitising nearly five lakh workers, employers and stakeholders regarding the provisions and benefits of the new Labour Codes.

Simultaneously, it was added that 283 capacity-building programmes have been conducted, benefiting over 7,200 officers, employers, trade unions and other stakeholders, besides specialised training programmes conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour & Employment.

During the presentation, the Department highlighted several transformational reforms introduced under the Labour Codes. These include universal minimum wage protection for all employees irrespective of occupation, introduction of a National Floor Wage, a common definition of wages across all four Codes for ensuring higher Provident Fund, gratuity and other social security benefits to the workers.

The Chief Secretary was informed that implementation of the Labour Codes would require constitution of four statutory bodies, namely the State Social Security Board for Unorganised Workers, Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board, State Advisory Board on Wages and Industrial Relations, and the Occupational Safety and Health Advisory Board, which shall provide policy guidance and oversee implementation of various welfare measures envisaged under the Codes.

The Labour & Employment Department also presented a comprehensive implementation strategy involving establishment of a dedicated Project Management Unit, deployment of block-level Shram Sahayiks, strengthening of IT infrastructure, integration with national labour portals, extensive awareness campaigns and institutional capacity building. A proposal amounting to Rs. 10.44 crore has already been submitted to the Finance Department to facilitate mission-mode implementation of the Labour Codes across Jammu & Kashmir.