Chief Secretary reviews Animal Husbandry & Fisheries Sector, Calls for Cooperative-Led Growth and Rural Entrepreneurship

Excelsior correspondent

LEH, July 9: Chief Secretary, Union Territory of Ladakh, Ashish Kundra, today chaired a comprehensive review meeting of the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department to assess the implementation of departmental schemes, Special Development Projects (SDP), State Sector initiatives and Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), while deliberating on strategies to strengthen the livestock, dairy, fisheries, and allied sectors across the Union Territory.

At the outset, Administrative Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department, Rudra P T Goud, presented a detailed overview of the department and highlighted the progress made under various flagship programmes.

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The presentation covered departmental schemes and projects, implementation of the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) for Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis, Assistance to States for Control of Animal Diseases, Mobile Veterinary Units, Livestock Census and Integrated Sample Survey, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD), National Livestock Mission (NLM), besides the financial and physical progress under the Special Development Programme and State Sector works for the financial year 2026-27.

Reviewing the implementation of various schemes, the Chief Secretary sought updates on fund utilisation, release of subsequent instalments, procurement of livestock and equipment, availability and deployment of Mobile Veterinary Units, and district-wise implementation status.

He directed the department to maintain comprehensive livestock data, including geographical distribution, species-wise population, tagging status and district-wise resource mapping to facilitate scientific planning and policy formulation.

The Chief Secretary underscored the immense potential of the animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries, pashmina and allied sectors in generating sustainable livelihoods and strengthening Ladakh's rural economy.

He stressed that future growth should be driven through cooperative models rather than individual interventions, enabling farmers, dairy producer and livestock rearers to collectively benefit from common infrastructure, value addition, and better market access.

Highlighting the successful dairy cooperative models adopted in other parts of the country, Shri Kundra directed the department to identify and strengthen a few promising dairy cooperative societies in mission mode.

He emphasized the need to establish efficient milk collection systems, ensure timely payments to producers, improve dairy infrastructure, and promote community-owned cooperative institutions capable of becoming sustainable economic models for the region.

Appreciating the efforts of the department, the Chief Secretary urged the officers to move beyond routine implementation and adopt innovative, result-oriented approaches aimed at transforming the livestock and fisheries sectors into strong pillars of Ladakh's rural economy.

The meeting was attended by Administrative Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department, ri Rudra P T Goud; Director, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department and senior officers of the concerned departments.