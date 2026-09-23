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Home / Videos / Chief Secretary Inaugurates RenovatedShital Nath Temple in Srinagar

Chief Secretary Inaugurates RenovatedShital Nath Temple in Srinagar

      Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Wednesday inaugurated the renovated Shital Nath Temple in Srinagar, decribing it as an important part of the city’s heritage.He stressed the need to preserve such heritage sites and...

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Daily Excelsior
04:03 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Wednesday inaugurated the renovated Shital Nath Temple in Srinagar, decribing it as an important part of the city’s heritage.He stressed the need to preserve such heritage sites and pass them on to future generations.

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