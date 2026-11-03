Chief Secretary chairs 16th UTLBC meeting, calls for strengthening banking outreach and credit flow in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Nov 2: Chief Secretary, Union Territory of Ladakh, Ashish Kundra, today chaired the 16th Union Territory Level Bankers Committee (UTLBC) meeting to review the performance of banks in Ladakh for the quarter ending June 2026. The meeting reviewed credit disbursement, deposit and credit growth, the Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio, and the implementation of various government-sponsored schemes.

As per the key performance indicators, banks achieved 26% of the Annual Credit Target under Priority Sector Advances, disbursing Rs. 373.00 crore during the first quarter of 2026–27. Overall, banks achieved 29% of the target, disbursing Rs. 834.00 crore under priority and non-priority sector advances.

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Total deposits registered a year-on-year growth of 12.32%, reaching Rs. 11,630.35 crore as of June 2026, while total credit grew by 10.48% to Rs. 5,319.22 crore. The overall Credit-Deposit ratio of UT Ladakh stood at 45.74% for the quarter ending June 2026.

The meeting commenced with a welcome address by Chander Mohan Bhat, Assistant General Manager, State Bank of India, Administrative Office, Jammu, who welcomed the Chairman and other dignitaries.

A comprehensive presentation on the performance and achievements of banks was subsequently delivered by Smt. Tsering Wangmo, Assistant General Manager, Convenor Bank, UT Ladakh.

A comprehensive presentation on the performance and achievements of the banks was delivered by Smt. Tsering Wangmo, Assistant General Manager, Convenor bank UT Ladakh.

GM NABARD, Vikas Mittal, informed the meeting that the benchmark for the Credit-Deposit ratio is 60%. RBI Regional Director, Sh. Prabhakar Jha, highlighted that loans pertaining to borrowers in UT Ladakh, even if sanctioned by bank head offices located outside the Union Territory, should also be duly considered while calculating the CD ratio of Ladakh.

The Chief Secretary also directed the State Bank of India and J&K Bank to strengthen banking infrastructure in the Vibrant Villages through the opening of bank branches, banking outlets and Business Correspondents (BCs), along with the installation of ATMs, to improve access to banking services in remote and border areas.

Himanshu Gupta, Administrative Secretary, informed the meeting that trading and service-sector schemes, including Pashmina up to a certain limit, may also be included under the Mission Yuva scheme.

The meeting was attended by Tsewang Tharchin, Commissioner Secretary; Himanshu Gupta, Administrative Secretary; Dheeraj Bhaskar, Deputy Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, through video conferencing; Romil Singh Donk, Deputy Commissioner, Leh; Deputy Commissioner, Kargil; officers from Sham, Changthang, Nubra, Zanskar and Drass through video conferencing; Prabhakar Jha, RBI Regional Director, through video conferencing; Vikas Mittal, General Manager, NABARD; Vibha Gupta, Deputy General Manager, RBI, through video conferencing; C. M. Bhat, Assistant General Manager, SBI, Administrative Office, Jammu; Tsewang Dorjay, Zonal Head, J&K Bank; Tsewang Dorjay, AGM, NABARD; Directors and Joint Directors of concerned departments; and senior representatives of member banks and financial institutions.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Phuntsog Angchok, Chief Manager, State Bank of India.