Chief Secretary assesses Infra projects to be taken-up under Urban Challenge Fund

SRINAGAR, JULY 07: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting of Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) to review the progress made in identification and shortlisting of urban infrastructure projects proposed to be taken up under the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) of the Government of India.

The meeting attended by Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD; Municipal Commissioners and other HoDs deliberated upon the strategy for positioning Jammu and Kashmir to effectively leverage the transformative funding mechanism aimed at accelerating sustainable urban development and regional economic growth.

Emphasizing the importance of preparing high-quality and financially viable proposals, the Chief Secretary directed the concerned departments to ensure that all shortlisted projects are aligned with the guidelines of the Urban Challenge Fund and are supported by robust feasibility studies, sustainable financing models and clear implementation strategies.

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He stressed that the projects should not only address the immediate infrastructure needs of urban centres but also create long-term economic opportunities, strengthen urban resilience, improve the quality of life for citizens and promote environmentally sustainable growth.

The Chief Secretary further underscored the need for coordination with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to facilitate timely appraisal and approval of the proposed projects. He called upon all stakeholders to expedite the preparation of detailed project reports and complete all requisite formalities so that Jammu and Kashmir is able to effectively leverage the opportunities offered under the Urban Challenge Fund.

During this meeting the Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD, Mandeep Kaur informed that the Urban Challenge Fund has been conceived by the Government of India as a paradigm shift in urban financing by encouraging cities and Union Territories to undertake bankable, revenue-generating infrastructure projects through a combination of Central assistance, market-based financing and contributions from the States and UTs.

She further apprised the meeting that, following the first round of discussions with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Jammu and Kashmir has shortlisted four major urban development projects having an aggregate estimated cost of ₹1,990.37 Cr. Against this, the proposed Central assistance amounts to ₹495.86 Cr, the UT share to ₹486.12 Cr, while nearly ₹1,008.38 Cr are proposed to be mobilized through market-based financing.

The concerned Municipal Commissioners divulged the details of the shortlisted projects from their respective areas. It was given out that the initially the shortlisted projects include Walled City and Nigeen Lakefront Revitalization aimed at conserving heritage assets while enhancing tourism infrastructure and improving the urban environment.

The meeting also reviewed the TARANG – Tawi Area Regeneration and Green Growth Project. It envisages comprehensive regeneration of the Tawi riverfront and surrounding urban areas through sustainable, environment-friendly and economically vibrant development interventions.

Another proposal pertains to the Lidder Riverfront Development, which seeks to develop the riverfront as a catalyst for planned urban growth and position Anantnag as a counter-magnet city through integrated public infrastructure and improved urban amenities.

The fourth project discussed was KRIPA – Katra Revitalisation through Integrated Pilgrimage Amenities (Transit-Oriented Development). The proposal aims at strengthening civic infrastructure, enhancing mobility and creating integrated pilgrimage facilities to improve the overall experience of pilgrims visiting the holy town of Katra.

Concluding the Chief Secretary maintained that the successful implementation of these transformative projects would significantly enhance urban infrastructure, improve public services, boost tourism, attract private investment and contribute towards making the cities of Jammu and Kashmir more vibrant, resilient and economically competitive for the times to come