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Home / Videos / Chief Justice Unveils Board of HC Judges Elevated from Judicial Service & Ex Members Bar Association

Chief Justice Unveils Board of HC Judges Elevated from Judicial Service & Ex Members Bar Association

    Justice Sanjeev Kumar, acting chief justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court, today unveiled the board of HC judges elevated from judicial service but who were also earlier members of Jammu and Associate Bar Associations ...

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Daily Excelsior
06:27 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Justice Sanjeev Kumar, acting chief justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court, today unveiled the board of HC judges elevated from judicial service but who were also earlier members of Jammu and Associate Bar Associations

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