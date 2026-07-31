Chief Justice Unveils Board of HC Judges Elevated from Judicial Service & Ex Members Bar Association
Justice Sanjeev Kumar, acting chief justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court, today unveiled the board of HC judges elevated from judicial service but who were also earlier members of Jammu and Associate Bar Associations ...
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Justice Sanjeev Kumar, acting chief justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court, today unveiled the board of HC judges elevated from judicial service but who were also earlier members of Jammu and Associate Bar Associations
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