Chief Justice Interacts With Judicial Officers, Addresses Kashmir Advocates Association At Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: Chief Justice High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Dr. Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati, today interacted with judicial officers in the Conference Hall of the District Court Complex, Srinagar, and later attended a felicitation programme organised by the Kashmir Advocates Association.

During the interaction with judicial officers, Chief Justice emphasised the importance of discharging judicial responsibilities fearlessly, compassionately and with unwavering commitment to the rule of law. He highlighted the vital role of the judiciary in safeguarding citizens’ rights, ensuring access to justice and maintaining public confidence in the justice delivery system.

Chief Justice stressed that collective responsibility, mutual trust and institutional harmony were essential for strengthening the functioning of courts. He encouraged judicial officers to work collaboratively, uphold the highest standards of judicial conduct and foster a peaceful and conducive working environment.

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He expressed satisfaction with the professional competence and dedication of judicial officers serving in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and underscored the importance of continuous learning and guidance from senior judicial officers.

At the outset, Naseer Ahmad Dar, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, welcomed the Chief Justice on behalf of the judicial officers of the district.

He expressed gratitude for the interaction and reaffirmed the commitment of the District Judiciary, Srinagar, to quality adjudication, timely disposal of cases and reduction of pendency.

Later, the Kashmir Advocates Association organised a felicitation programme at the District Court Complex, Srinagar, to welcome the Chief Justice.

Speaking on the occasion, Adv. Waseem Gul, President of the Kashmir Advocates Association, extended a warm welcome to the Chief Justice on behalf of the legal fraternity and also welcomed the newly appointed Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar.

Highlighting the role of the District Court as the first accessible forum of justice for ordinary citizens, the Association President emphasised the importance of a constructive partnership between the Bench and the Bar.

He assured full cooperation in strengthening the administration of justice and sought the Chief Justice’s guidance on improving court infrastructure, enhancing facilities for lawyers and litigants, strengthening legal aid, promoting alternative dispute resolution and providing structured training for young advocates.

The Association President also announced that the Association had accepted in principle the induction of five women lawyers into its Executive Committee, with the decision to be formalised shortly.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Justice expressed happiness at interacting with members of the Bar and the judiciary at Srinagar. Drawing upon his experience as a lawyer, he emphasised the need to encourage and support women advocates, observing that their active participation was essential for the progress of the legal fraternity.

Chief Justice recalled the pioneering contribution of Cornelia Sorabji and stressed the importance of bringing women lawyers to the forefront. Appreciating the Association’s decision to induct women members into its Executive Committee, the Chief Justice described lawyers as vital custodians of access to justice and constitutional rights.

He urged the legal fraternity to respond to evolving societal expectations and emphasised the need to embrace technology, observing that failure to adapt could leave institutions behind.

The programmes underscored the shared commitment of the Bench and the Bar to strengthening the justice delivery system, upholding the rule of law and preserving the dignity and independence of the institution of justice.