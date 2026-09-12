Chief Justice, Executive Chairman Inaugurate 3rd National Lok Adalat At District Court Complex, Srinagar

23213 cases settled across UT of J&K

SRINAGAR, Sept 12: Continuing its endeavor to promote access to justice through swift, cost-effective and amicable resolution of disputes, the J&K Legal Services Authority, under the patronage of Dr. Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority and under the dynamic leadership of Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority and with the guidance of Justice Sanjay Dhar, Chairperson, High Court Legal Services Committee, organised the 3rd National Lok Adalat of the year 2026 across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Lok Adalat covered a wide range of matters, including MACT claims, matrimonial disputes, cheque dishonour cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act, money recovery matters, commercial disputes and compoundable criminal offences.

AT SRINAGAR, Dr. Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, along with Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority, jointly inaugurated the 3rd National Lok Adalat at the District Court Complex, Srinagar.

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The occasion assumed special significance as it marked the first National Lok Adalat after Dr. Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati assumed office as Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh. Upon their arrival, the dignitaries were received by Haq Nawaz Zargar, Principal District & Sessions Judge (Chairperson, DLSA Srinagar) and Shazia Tabasum, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority and other Judicial Officers of the District Judiciary.

A ceremonial Guard of Honour was also accorded to the Chief Justice. Thereafter, the Chief Justice and Executive Chairman visited different Lok Adalat Benches and interacted with the Presiding Officers, members of the Benches, Advocates and litigants.

They appreciated the arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the Lok Adalat and witnessed the settlement of cases at the Benches. MACT compensation cheques were also distributed among eligible claimants on the occasion, extending timely relief to the beneficiaries.

As per the information received from various Legal Services Institutions across the UT of J&K, a total of 32908 cases were taken up by 163Benches during the day-long National Lok Adalat, out of which 23213 cases were amicably settled and disposed of, involving a total settlement/compensation amount of Rs. 176,22,29,397.

The settled matters included Motor Accident Claims, civil and criminal matters, labour disputes, electricity and water bill disputes, land acquisition matters, family disputes, cheque dishonor cases and bank recovery matters, among others.

Dr. Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati, while interacting with media persons, expressed his gratitude and appreciated the efforts of the Judicial Officers, Secretaries of DLSAs, Advocates, Para Legal Volunteers, staff of the District and Tehsil Courts and the litigants for their wholehearted participation in the 3rd National Lok Adalat of the year 2026.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar while welcoming the Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh emphasized the significance of Lok Adalats and observed that they provide an effective mechanism for speedy, amicable and final resolution of disputes without the burden of prolonged litigation.

He urged the public to make greater use of Lok Adalats and encouraged all stakeholders to continue their efforts towards strengthening consensual dispute resolution.

Justice Rajnesh Oswal, High Court of J&K and Ladakh inaugurated the National LokAdalat at District Court Complex, Jammu. On the occasion, the Principal District & Sessions Judge, Tahir Khurshid Raina received the Justice along with other judicial officers of district Jammu.

Shazia Tabasum, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, informed that the 4th and final National Lok Adalat of the current calendar year is scheduled to be held on December 12, 2026. She urged litigants whose cases could not be listed or settled in the present Lok Adalat to avail themselves of the opportunity in the forthcoming National LokAdalat.