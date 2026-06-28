Chief Election Commissioner Visits Kashmir, to Interact with BLOs in Budgam

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar greeted the voters of Jammu and Kashmir during his visit to the Union Territory and said he would interact with Booth Level Officers (BLOs), particularly in Budgam district, as part of the Election Commission's outreach programme. Speaking to the media, Kumar said BLOs are the Election Commission's representatives at the grassroots level and play a crucial role in voter facilitation, electoral awareness and maintaining the integrity of the electoral process. He said the interactions would provide valuable feedback on poll preparedness and help address challenges faced at the ground level.

Advertisement