CEC Gyanesh Kumar To Interact With Voters, Grassroots-Level Poll Officials During 3-Day J&K Visit

Srinagar, Jun 28: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday arrived here on a three-day official visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

During the visit, the CEC will undertake various programmes across the Valley, aimed at engaging with voters, electoral stakeholders and field-level election machinery besides reviewing electoral initiatives being carried out at the grassroots level, an official spokesman said.

The CEC was received upon arrival at the Sheikh ul Alam International Airport by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Sanjeev Verma, Budgam Deputy Commissioner Athar Amir and other senior officers from the administration and election department.

Speaking to media persons at the airport, Kumar said he would be interacting with voters from across the "beautiful valleys" of Jammu and Kashmir, with special focus on strengthening connect with grassroots-level functionaries.

"I will be interacting with voters across the beautiful valleys of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly with the grassroots-level booth level officers of Budgam district, who serve as the cornerstone of the Election Commission," he said.

The CEC will hold an interaction with voters, BLOs and other stakeholders of Budgam district on Monday morning, officials said, adding that the visit is part of the Election Commission's efforts to strengthen engagement with voters and electoral stakeholders, enhance field-level preparedness and promote democratic participation and awareness.