Chicken served, stored in restaurants  maintained as per prescribed norms, says KFC

BENGALURU (Karnataka), Aug 17: Multinational fast food restaurant chain KFC on Monday said the information circulating following a recent customer complaint and subsequent food-safety inspection at its outlet in Mangaluru "doesn't depict the true facts" and asserted that the chicken served and stored at its restaurants is maintained as per prescribed norms.

The clarification was issued a day after one of its outlets was inspected by the officials of the Food Safety Division under the direction of Health Minister U T Khader, after a consumer alleged that stale chicken was being served.

In a statement, KFC said that as a responsible brand, it is firmly committed to providing high levels of food safety, quality and hygiene. The information circulating "doesn't depict the true facts."

"We source high-quality chicken from reputed suppliers across the country and actively comply with FSSAI guidelines, along with certain global quality standards, to serve quality food to our customers," it said.

KFC assured that the chicken served and stored as per norms and is prepared in-store every day, and each piece undergoes multiple stringent quality and safety checks from the suppliers' farm to the consumers' plate.

"We're fully cooperating with the concerned authorities and are reviewing the matter in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements. Any customer who wishes to know more about KFC's strict kitchen procedures and safety protocols can contact the restaurant manager for a kitchen tour," it added.

According to officials, during the inspection, chicken samples were collected and sent to a laboratory for testing. The outlet was also directed to clear the chicken stock and clean the cold storage area. (PTI)