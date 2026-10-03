Chhari Yatra by Shiv Sena on Oct 10, revival of Vaishno Devi ancient route demanded

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) J&K president, Manish Sahni has demanded that the ancient pilgrimage route of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi should be developed.

Addressing a press conference here today, the Shiv Sena leader said that administrative approval of Rs. 15 crore by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for restoration of the traditional Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route is a good step but the effort should also focus on reviving the complete ancient and traditional pilgrimage route of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra.

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"The Kol Kandoli, Deva Mai, Banganga and Charan Paduka route leading up to Bhawan should be developed and presented to devotees as an integrated traditional pilgrimage," Sahni maintained informing that Shiv Sena's 44th Chhari Yatra will depart for Katra from the historic Shri Raghunath Ji Temple on October 10.

"After Chhari Poojan at 12 noon, the Shobha Yatra will proceed through City Chowk, Purani Mandi and Parade Ground before reaching Katra. On October 11, the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, special prayers will be offered and devotees will pay obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan with the Holy Chhari," he said.

Sahni said that devotees from across the country will participate in the sacred Yatra.

He informed that senior Shiv Sena leaders and North India in-charge, Ashok Tiwari along with Vinod Singh, senior youth leader, Dharmendra Mishra, along with dozens of Shiv Sainiks from Maharashtra, will also participate in the Yatra.

Sanjeev Kohli and Sanjay Bhatt were also present on the occasion.