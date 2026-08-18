Chhari-Pujan performed at Dashnami Akhara amid chanting of Vedic hymns

Sadhus accompany Mahant in Puja

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Aug 17: Amidst chanting of Vedic hymns, the holy Chhari-Pujan was performed this evening on the occasion of Naag Panchmi at Shri Amareshwar Temple situated inside Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara Trust's Building in Central Kashmir district of Srinagar with religious fervor and gaiety by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji.

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Mahant Ji was accompanied by Sadhus and other devotees who have come from across the country in Chhari Pujan. Large number of locals also participated in the special prayers and had 'Darshan' of Holy Mace.

Speaking to the reporters after the Pujan, Mahant Ji said that performing Chhari-Pujan at Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara on 'Shravan Shukla Paksha Panchami' (Naag Panchmi) is an age-old tradition. Until year 1989, Chhari-Mubarak of Swami Amarnath Ji used to depart for main course of pilgrimage immediately after this Pujan and Sadhus carrying the holy mace used to cover the entire journey of about 148 kilometers on foot from Dashnami Akhara Srinagar to holy shrine of Amarnath Ji making night halts at Pampore, Bijbehara, Anantnag (via Goutamnag), Martand, Aishmuqam, Pahalgam, Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni. It also used to pay obeisance at historic Durga Nag temple Srinagar soon after leaving for final course of pilgrimage from Dashnami Akhara, he added.

Chhari-Mubarak, this year, shall leave for the main course of pilgrimage on August 22 from Dashnami Akhara Srinagar. The first two-night halts will be made at Pahalgam. Enroute to Pahalgam, Pujan shall also be performed at Sureshwar Temple Srinagar, Shiv Temple Pampore, Shiv Temple Bijbehara, Martand Tirth Mattan and Ganesh Temple, Ganeshbal across the river Lidder. Thereafter, Chhari-Mubarak shall make night halts at Chandanwari on August 24, Sheshnag on 25th of August and two at Panchtarni the last halting station via traditional Pahalgam-Chandanwari track on 26th and 27th of August respectively .

He said Chhari Mubarak shall reach holy shrine of Amarnath Ji situated in deep Himalyas in Central Kashmir district of Anantnag at the altitude of 3888 metres on the occasion of Shravan Purnima that falls 28th of August and day long traditional rituals and Pujan shall be perfomed therein.

The Sadhus will pray for peace and prosperity of J&K and country as a whole on the occasion.

He said after performing the Pujan at holy cave on Sawan Purnima the Chhari Mubarak will leave for Panchtarni for night halt on the same day and next day it will leave for Pahalgam. After a night halt at Pahalgam on August 30 the holy mace will perform immersion ceremonies in river Lidder at Pahalgam and the Sadhus as well as other devotees accompanying holy mace will be served traditional Prasahd afterwards. Later in the evening the holy mace will leave for its abode Dashnami Akhara Srinagar. With this the annual pilgrimage of Swami Amarnath Ji will culminate.

Mahant Ji said 'The True Trust', founded by him in year 2004, has made all the necessary arrangements like yester years for Sadhus and needy from the public coming from across the country to join Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji Yatra for their food, tented accommodation and transportation during the annual pilgrimage.

He said those accompanying the holy mace and intend to have pilgrimage along with it should get themselves registered.