Chhari Mubarak returns, Shri Budha Amarnath Yatra concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 29: The Annual Chhari Mubarak Yatra today returned from Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Mandir, Mandi to Shri Akhara Mandir, Poonch, marking the culmination of the sacred pilgrimage amid religious fervour, devotion and the chanting of bhajans and kirtans.

The Chhari Yatra led by Shri Shri 1008 Swami Vishwaatma Saraswati Ji Maharaj was accompanied by a large number of devotees. The sacred procession was received with great reverence and honour at Shri Akhara Mandir, Poonch by Deputy Commissioner Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Shafket Hussain Bhat, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sayeed, members of the Yatra management, devotees, prominent citizens and officers of the civil administration and police department.

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Chhari Mubarak was also accorded a Guard of Honour on its arrival at Shri Akhara Mandir.

The occasion once again reflected Poonch's long-standing tradition of communal harmony, peace, brotherhood and mutual respect, as people from different communities came together to welcome the sacred procession and participate in the concluding ceremony.

Following the arrival of the Chhari Mubarak, the participants gathered at Shri Akhara Mandir, where the congregation was addressed by Shri Shri 1008 Swami Vishwaatma Saraswati Ji Maharaj.

Recalling his association with Poonch since 2009, Swami Ji said that the annual Yatra has, over the years, continued to receive wholehearted cooperation from the people as well as the administration of the district.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Poonch appreciated and acknowledged the commendable contribution of all Nodal Officers, field staff, officials from different departments and police personnel. He lauded their dedication, coordination and tireless efforts, which played a vital role in ensuring the smooth and successful conduct of the Yatra.

The return of the Chhari Mubarak marked the successful conclusion of the sacred journey, carrying a strong message of faith, unity, peace and brotherhood and reaffirming Poonch's rich and enduring tradition of communal harmony.