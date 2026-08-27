Chhari Mubarak reaches Panchtarni

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 26: The holy mace of Lord Shiva reached Panchtarni the last stop on way to cave shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji from Sheshnag on Wednesday.

Led by Mahant Deependra Giri, the sole custodian of the holy mace and accompanied by a group of Sadhus, the Chhari Mubarak started its journey from Sheshnag to Panchtarni in the morning after performing the rituals at the bank of holy Sheshnag lake.

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On way to Panchtarni Chhari Mubarak had a brief halt at Wavbal, Camp Maha Gunas Top situated at 14500 feet from the sea level and camp Pospathri where ITBP Jawans and officers welcomed Chhari Mubarak and also arranged the refreshment for more than 100 security personnel accompanying the holy mace.

The Sadhus chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’ enroute reached Panchtarni in the afternoon. It will have a two night halt i.e on August 26 and 27 at Panchtarni and then proceed towards cave shrine in the early morning of Sawan Purnima on August 28 to perform day long Puja - Archana at holy cave in a traditional way. It will return to Panchtarni for the night halt in the evening on the same day on way to its abode Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar via Pahalgam.

The holy mace had left its abode Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar on last leg of the pilgrimage on August 22.