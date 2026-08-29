Chhari Mubarak pays obeisance at holy cave, Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: With Chhari Mubarak paying obeisance at holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji situated in deep Himalayas of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the 57 day long Amarnath Yatra of this year concluded.

Led by Mahant Deependra Giri sole custodian of holy mace the Chhari Mubarak started its Journey from last halting camp of Panchtarni during midnight and reached the cave shrine in the wee hours today. As the Chhari Mubarak reached the cave shrine, the chanting of Har Har Mahadev by Sadhus accompanying it and other devotees rented the air. The Sadhus led by Mahant Ji performed Puja Archana and recited Vedic hymns in a traditional way. They also held Samohik Aarti and prayed for peace and prosperity of J&K and nation as a whole.

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Mahant Ji highlighted the significance of Sawan Purnima and holy Amarnath Ji Yatra. He said in Hindu scriptures including Bringeshwar Puran references are given to the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra which dates back to Puranic period.

After performing Puja the holy mace returned for night halt to Panchtarni where from it will proceed to Pahalgam tomorrow morning. After a night halt at Pahalgam the holy mace will leave for Dashnami Akhara in the evening of August 30 after performing religious rituals in connection with Chhari Mubarak on the bank of river Lidder.

This year over 4.80 lakh pilgrims visited the holy cave from different parts of country and abroad during the first month of the pilgrimage.

However the Yatra was suspended from traditional Pahalgam track and shortest Baltal track on July 19 after heavy rains lashed the Jammu and Kashmir damaging the track. However the Yatra from Baltal track was restored after a week but the Pahalgam track which had suffered heavy damage remained closed.

Later the Yatra was again suspended from Baltal track on August 9 due to heavy damage caused to track by heavy rain fall and landslides.

However, this years’ Yatra surpassed last year’s record of 3.5 lakh pilgrims during first month of Darshan. This year over 4.8 lakh pilgrims visited cave shrine. In 2024 a total number of 5.12 lakh pilgrims had visited holy cave.

Mahant of Chhari Mubarak of Swami Amarnath Ji has demanded that the Pahalgam track being the traditional route be kept open up to Sawan Purnima and Yatra should be allowed to proceed from this track during the entire Yatra period.