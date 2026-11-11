Chenani residents claim water crisis, demand replacement of 50 yr old supply network

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 10: Drinking water crisis in Chenani town has hit several localities where the residents claim that they are receiving water for barely 30 minutes once every three days.

Despite a reported water storage capacity of approximately 90,000 gallons, the irregular supply has left residents struggling to meet their daily drinking water requirements and the situation has raised serious concerns over the functioning of the Jal Shakti Department.

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According to information obtained under the RTI Act, a total of 595 domestic and commercial water connections are registered in Chenani. However, despite the available storage infrastructure, consumers continue to face severe shortages.

Locals said that Chenani is still dependent on a 50 year old water distribution network which was established according to the population and requirements of that time. "With the town witnessing considerable population growth and an increase in water demand over the decades, the existing infrastructure is inadequate to meet the present-day requirements," a local said.

Residents have demanded replacement of the outdated distribution network with a modern one to meet the requirements of present population.

They have also demanded a technical audit of the existing pipelines, storage tanks, supply routes and distribution infrastructure to identify leakages, technical deficiencies and other shortcomings affecting the supply.

Locals have demanded door-to-door physical verification of all 595 registered domestic and commercial connections to identify unregistered connections.