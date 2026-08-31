Chenani faces drinking water crisis despite crores spent on WS schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 30: Residents of Chenani are facing growing difficulties due to an alleged shortage of drinking water, with locals claiming that several areas are receiving water supply for only around 20 minutes once every three days.

The issue has raised serious questions over the functioning of the drinking water supply system in the Chenani. Recently, the Ex-Servicemen Association, Captain Ali, Captain Surjeet, Subedar Abdul Queam, Halim Khan Qazi, Kabir inspected the Tawi Filteration Point and, according to its members, found three motors operating in working condition. Despite this, residents continue to face inadequate and irregular water supply.

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The situation has prompted residents to question why sufficient drinking water is not reaching Chenani households if the pumping infrastructure is operational.

Questions have also been raised regarding expenditure on drinking water-related works. According to information available locally, around Rs 1.05 crore has been allocated under the UT Capex Budget, while approximately Rs 4.62 crore has been spent/proposed under AMRUT 2.0 for works related to drinking water infrastructure.

Against this backdrop, residents are seeking clear answers from the concerned authorities: If three motors are functioning at the Tawi Filter Point, why is the water supply not being maintained regularly? If consumers are being charged the full water tariff, why are they not receiving adequate water? What is the actual status of the projects undertaken under the UT Capex Budget and AMRUT 2.0? Why does Chenani continue to face a drinking water shortage despite substantial expenditure on water supply infrastructure?

Locals have demanded an impartial and high-level inquiry into the drinking water projects, expenditure, infrastructure and supply arrangements in Chenani. They want the authorities to identify the actual reason behind the shortage and make the details of the projects and expenditure transparent to the public.