Chenab’s New Era

For over six decades, the Indus Waters Treaty governed how India and Pakistan shared the waters of the Indus system. In theory, it was a framework for cooperation. In practice, for India, it became a straitjacket. Every barrage, every tunnel, and every hydroelectric project conceived on the western rivers - the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab - was met with objection, arbitration, and delay from Islamabad. Projects that should have taken five years took fifteen. Detailed design changes demanded by endless technical objections inflated costs by thousands of crores. Meanwhile, India's renewable energy targets, so central to its climate commitments, quietly absorbed the damage.

That era has ended. The abeyance of the IWT, announced in the aftermath of renewed Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, was never a mere diplomatic gesture. It was a statement of principle, distilled into a single, unambiguous doctrine: blood and water cannot flow together. A nation that exports terror across the border cannot simultaneously expect unrestricted claims over the water that flows from that same border. New Delhi's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism has, for the first time, been matched by an equally uncompromising water policy - and the results are now visible on the ground, quite literally, in the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chenab basin has become the clearest demonstration of this shift. Four hydroelectric projects - Pakal Dul (1,000 MW), Kiru (624 MW), Ratle (850 MW) and Kwar (540 MW) - are now progressing at a pace that would have been unthinkable under the old treaty regime. Pakal Dul and Kiru, having crossed four-fifths physical completion, are on course for commissioning by the end of this year. Ratle and Kwar, though at an earlier stage of construction, are seeing simultaneous progress on dams, underground powerhouses and headrace tunnels, with completion targeted for 2028. Together, these four projects will add over 3,000 MW of clean, renewable generation capacity - a figure that would once have taken a generation to achieve amid litigation and diplomatic wrangling.

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Crucially, the project is no longer just a power story. It is a story of transmission infrastructure being built in tandem, ensuring that electricity generated deep in the Kishtwar and Reasi hills actually reaches the national grid rather than sitting stranded for want of evacuation capacity. It is a story of the Salal Dam's sediment-bypass tunnel, quietly correcting a decades-old inefficiency that had silted up one of India's oldest hydro stations. It is a story of the Chenab-Beas Link Tunnel, which will carry surplus Chandra River waters into the Beas basin, extending the benefits of this water push beyond Jammu and Kashmir into Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and beyond - with plans afoot to extend the logic further still to the Sutlej.

Perhaps most significantly, the project is a story of regional transformation that has little to do with electricity at all. Wherever these projects rise, roads follow - carving connectivity into terrain that was, until recently, barely accessible. Hospitals and schools are emerging near construction sites, not as afterthoughts but as necessities for a growing workforce. Local economies, once dependent on subsistence agriculture and seasonal labour, are being reshaped by transport contracts, logistics work, food supply chains and equipment servicing. The transmission line network alone is generating a steady stream of contractual employment for residents.

None of this diminishes the scale of the task ahead. Difficult terrain, complex geology and the sheer engineering challenge of Himalayan hydropower construction mean that timelines must still be respected rather than rushed. But the direction of travel is unmistakable. What India is building on the Chenab is a template for how sovereign resolve, once decoupled from the paralysis of one-sided treaty obligations, can convert dormant potential into tangible national capacity. For too long, India treated its own rivers with a caution reserved for someone else's property. That era of self-imposed restraint, weaponised by a neighbour with no interest in reciprocity, is now firmly behind us. The Chenab's waters, and the power they generate, belong first and foremost to the people who live along its banks and to the nation that has finally chosen to develop them fully. The intent is clear, the execution is underway, and the outcome - a hydropower-rich, better-connected, more prosperous Jammu and Kashmir - is only a matter of time.