Chenab’s Ailing Healthcare

More than half the sanctioned posts of doctors and paramedical staff stand vacant across Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, including Banihal, with 242 posts of doctors and 548 of paramedical staff lying empty, a figure that should be a matter of concern for any administration. The crisis is not confined to remote PHCs and sub-centres. District Hospitals, Sub District Hospitals and even GMC Doda are operating well short of their sanctioned strength. In Kishtwar, nearly half the doctors' posts at the District Hospital, mostly specialists, are vacant. In Doda, 22 of 34 specialist posts are unfilled. In Ramban, 21 of 30 consultant posts lie empty. Some health centres are reportedly being run by pharmacists. Such is the state of affairs that patients arrive at institutions meant to offer secondary care and find no one qualified to treat them.

Equally baffling is the vacancy of dental surgeon posts, with more than three-quarters unfilled, even as thousands of qualified BDS and MDS graduates wait years for recruitment. Side-by-side vacancies and unemployed professionals point to administrative paralysis. Kishtwar's CMO, appointed only months ago after a nine-month delay, holds five additional district-level charges, some of which have been vacant since 2022. No officer, however capable, can do justice to six roles at once. Governance by additional charge has become the norm, and accountability its casualty. This is no ordinary terrain. Mountains, swollen rivulets, landslides and harsh winters make every journey to a far hospital an ordeal. The routine referral of every accident victim and critical patient to GMC Jammu, simply because local hospitals lack the staff to treat them, is a damning admission of failure. It must end.

The Health Department and the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu, are fully aware of the situation. Officials say the details have been forwarded, and recruitment will follow, but such assurances have been heard for years. Hospitals cannot be run for years on half their staff. Something is seriously wrong in the department's planning, posting and recruitment machinery. Doctors who secure seats through remote-area and hard-area certificates but then manage postings in Jammu add to the injustice, defeating the very purpose of those concessions. Healthcare is not a luxury; it is a basic right, and the Government is duty-bound to deliver it uninterrupted and at the doorstep. The Administration must fill vacancies on a time-bound basis, enforce postings strictly, and appoint full-time officers to district posts.